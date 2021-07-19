CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about the “Amazon Scam” it said has been making the rounds locally. It said the scam attempts to steal personal information.
CCSO said in the scam, an e-mail claiming to be from Amazon informs you that there's been an unauthorized purchase from your account. It asks you to call a fake Amazon "customer support" number where fake "tech support" representatives then attempt to hijack your devices and steal your personal information.
In the sheriff’s office recent case, the victim received an e-mail that said it was from "Amazon," but closer inspection revealed it was in fact a Gmail address.
The scam e-mail informed the victim that a laptop had been purchased using the victim's Amazon account. The email told the victim to call a toll-free customer-support number if the victim did not purchase the laptop and did not want to be charged for it.
The toll-free number directed the victim to a fake "tech support" team that told the victim more lies, stole personal information and made fraudulent charges on the victim's bank account.
