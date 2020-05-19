CCSO trail running team helps reunite runners separated on Salmon River Trail

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A team of trail runners helped reunite two other runners who became separated on the Salmon River Trail over the weekend, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Clackamas County Search & Rescue's new Trail Running Team helped the runners, a man and a woman, on Saturday after the pair decided to split up and selected a meetup location on the trail.
Later, the man went to the location where be believed they had agreed to meet and waited, but the woman did not show up, the sheriff’s office says, so he went back to the Salmon Rive trailhead and called 911, believing her to be lost.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deployed SAR Coordinators to the scene, along with Mountain Wave, USFS Law Enforcement, and the Clackamas County SAR's Trail Running Team.
The Trail Running Team planned to head about 9 miles up the trail while checking for signs of the missing woman. They quickly located her about a mile-and-a-half down the trail just after 8 p.m.
“It turned out she'd headed to where she believed the meeting location to be, and had waited three hours for him to show up, before setting off toward the Salmon River trailhead to call 911 herself to find the man, whom she believed to be lost,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The two runners were cited for being in a closed wilderness area.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.