CDC adds airborne transmission to COVID-19 guidance, PSU expert weighs in

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The CDC updated its COVID-19 guidance to include airborne transmission Monday.
That means small particles containing the virus can linger and gather in the air.
The CDC says that's not as common as spreading the virus through larger droplets from coughing or talking, but there are some things to keep in mind with this update.
"There are many of us that have been saying this for seven, eight months now," Dr. Richard Corsi said. He's the Dean of the Maseeh College of Engineering and Computer Science at Portland State and internationally recognized indoor air quality expert.
Back in July, Dr. Corsi was one of more than 200 scientists from around the world who signed a letter about the importance of acknowledging that COVID-19 can spread through airborne transmission.
And now the CDC says yes, sometimes that is the case, though its guidance says respiratory droplets between people who are close together is still the most common form of spread.
"If you’ve ever been sitting across from a person at a table and a little piece of spittle comes out of their mouth and you can visibly see it right that’s what we many of us think of as a droplet," Dr. Corsi said.
But when it comes to those smaller particles in the air, Corsi said the problem with those is they hang around and stack up.
"If there's an infector in the space that’s shedding viruses as long as that infector’s in the space, the levels of virus laden particles, these particles that are essentially the ride share for the virus, that carry the virus along, those particles and the number of viruses in the indoor space those particles just keeps going up and up and up and up as long as the infectors in the space," he said.
The CDC says those particles can last even minutes or hours after the infector leaves.
There are several factors that play into spreading the virus through those particles.
If you’re in a crowded indoor space, there’s more likely to be someone asymptomatically spreading the virus to begin with.
If you’re exercising with other people, there could be greater risk.
"If you have an infector who’s breathing heavily, they’re going to be emitting a lot more particles and if you’re the receptor and you’re breathing heavily you’re going to actually breathe in a lot more particles," Corsi said.
And even though these particles can go much farther than six feet, he said they’re most concentrated in face to face contact, such as if we were talking in person.
"It doesn’t mean that people can’t get infected if they’re 25 feet away especially if the particles have accumulated,” he said. “But you’re in probably the most risky situation by being so close to me because it's just a much more concentrated cloud of those particles as we’re speaking."
So, in preventing that particle spread, masks and social distancing go a long way.
Corsi said while face shields help with the larger droplets, they’re not effective for particles in the air.
He said ventilation and filtration are key for minimizing particles indoors.
He recommends a HEPA-based portable air cleaner with a CADR above 300 cubic feet per minute.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.