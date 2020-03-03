PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has confirmed Oregon’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus.
Oregon Health Authority announced it had a presumptive case on Friday but said the findings would have to be verified through the CDC. The case involved a person living in Washington County who works for the Lake Oswego School District.
Gov. Kate Brown announced that the presumptive positive test results in this case had been confirmed by the CDC in a YouTube video on Monday.
“Unfortunately, today the CDC has confirmed that Oregon’s first presumptive positive case is indeed a case of COVID-19,” Brown said.
Brown in the video said there have been no new cases reported in the past 24 hours.
“We’ve had seventeen tests that have come back negative and we’re waiting the results of eight more,” Brown said.
OHA has confirmed two additional presumptive cases, with one of the cases involving a person who is an "adult household contact" of the person in the first case. The third presumptive case involves an adult living in Umatilla County who works at Wildhorse Resort and Casino.
Additional updated information including daily tracking of the people involved in the investigation and people who are being monitored can be found at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
