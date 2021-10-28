PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The state of Oregon has reached a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19: 80% of residents who are 18 and older are vaccinated against the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 2,681,267 people in Oregon have had at least one dose in their vaccination series.

FDA vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted 17-0 with one abstention Tuesday to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11.

The Oregon Health Authority says health officials are encouraged that the state has reached this important threshold, but experts estimate that Oregon and other states remain below the level of "herd immunity" required to extinguish viral transmission.

"Reaching 80 percent is an important milestone because it loosens COVID-19’s grip on our state. Vaccines work and we know they save lives. We strongly encourage everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so at their earliest opportunity. Getting vaccinated is – quite simply – our state’s best way out of this pandemic" said Rachael Banks, OHA’s Public Health Director.

OHA says the CDC's number and percentage of people who have received at least one dose of a vaccine is slightly higher than the number and percentage reported on the state's vaccination dashboard.

OHA says it's because the CDC's data includes vaccination delivered through federal facilities, such as the Veteran's Administration.