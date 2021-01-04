(KPTV) - The vaccines are here and ready, but they aren’t exactly flying out of the coolers in Oregon and Washington, according to data from the CDC.
An interactive map created by the CDC shows how states are fairing when it comes to vaccine distribution and administration. The data shows that in Oregon, just 27 percent of the available vaccines have been given out to people. Compare that to Washington, which sits just slightly higher at 29 percent.
And compared to other states, both Oregon and Washington lag behind most of the country in vaccination rates. CDC data shows that Oregon is ranked 37th in the nation and Washington is doing slightly better in the 35th slot.
But there are some discrepancies in reporting: both Oregon and Washington health departments show different data sets on state websites for vaccine distribution and administration.
Dr. Christopher VanTilburg, the Hood River County Health Officer, said he suspects a lag in data reporting may be why the county is ranked dead last in Oregon for COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, only 86 of the initial doses have been administered, or about 34 doses per 10,000 people.
“I don’t know how many people Providence has vaccinated, but I’m sure it’s more than 100,” VanTilburg said.
VanTilburg is also an ER doctor at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. He said the hospital has received 400 doses of the vaccines so far, one of which he received himself.
The doctor said he’s been so focused on work and rolling out the county’s vaccine plan, that he didn’t realize Hood River County was ranked so low.
“Myself and our director, nurse Trish Elliot, are working on communicating with the state to see if we’re in balance with other counties our size,” VanTilburg said.
Meanwhile, VanTilburg told FOX 12 that long-term care facility residents in Hood River County just started receiving their vaccines on Saturday.
The county health department received its first shipment of 100 vaccines just before Christmas.
“We’ve earmarked all of those for first responders,” VanTilburg said. “We have about 350 first responders in Hood River County, so 100 doses doesn’t come close to vaccinating everybody but we prioritize the full-time first responders.”
Those 100 doses will be offered at a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, VanTilburg said.
From there, the county is at the mercy of the state when it comes to more shipments, VanTilburg said, adding that they are ready to go ahead with giving out the doses.
“We have a mass vaccination plan in place,” the doctor said.
His other message? People need to be patient and realize that most won’t be vaccinated until February, March or later.
“I’m a little worried that people are so focused on the vaccine,” VanTilburg said. "They need to remember the basics. Wash hands, wear a mask, stay home when you’re sick.”
