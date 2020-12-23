VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The CDC Director reports more than one million people nationwide have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since distribution began ten days ago, including thousands of healthcare worker in Oregon and southwest Washington.
PeaceHealth says continued its vaccination clinic on Thursday for caregivers at its southwest campus in Vancouver.
So far, it says more than 2,000 employees have been vaccinated, and more is on the way with the Moderna shipment coming soon.
The growing number of vaccinations is bringing hope to those on the frontlines of this pandemic.
“I have seen very seasoned doctors and nurses literally near tears as they receive the vaccination,” said Dr. Lawrence Neville, Chief Medical Officer for PeaceHealth Southwest and St. John Medical Center. “This is the moment when it seems tangible to them that there is a light ahead and that this winter will not last forever.”
Dr. Neville says this is positive news and more vaccinations are on the way.
“We continue to have some Pfizer vaccine on hand and as long as we have it, we will be running clinics to try to distribute this as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Neville.
He says so far, a little more than 1,600 caregivers received the vaccine within the first four days of the vaccination clinic at PeaceHealth southwest.
To date, PeaceHealth says nearly 600 doses have been given to employees at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, and 145 doses at PeaceHealth Memorial Clinic.
Dr. Neville says there are approximately 3,400 caregivers who qualify to receive the vaccine at its southwest location right now.
At this point, there is no date set for the shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
A spokesperson says PeaceHealth southwest will be getting 2,000 doses and its St. John location will get 1,000 doses.
“I think the vaccines are cross fingers the beginning of the end for the COVID-19 pandemic. But that means that we’re not at the end yet, we’re just at the beginning of the end. And until we’ve got a large part of the American population vaccinated, this pandemic will unfortunately be with us,” Dr. Neville said.
He added, so far most who've gotten the vaccine only had soreness at the injection site, and he says few have had stronger symptoms or reactions.
Dr. Neville says that bodes well for when the vaccinations are open to the general public.
“I think fear is as contagious as COVID-19,” said Dr. Neville. “There’s a lot of basic science behind it supporting their safety. But if we can really show people and get the words out the side effects are also less than a lot of people anticipated, I’m really hopeful that a lot of folks in the general public they’ll turn to their loved ones who work in health care and say, 'how was it?' And the health care worker will say, 'really not bad.' We’ll get many more folks signing up to get vaccinated.”
Fox 12 did reach out to Clark County Public Health to see if there are other health organizations receiving the vaccine. A spokesperson said the state has asked the county to not release names of organizations, but let those places make those announcement themselves.
