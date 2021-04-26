CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Most Americans are getting both doses of their Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, but the Centers for Disease Control says there are still millions of people skipping that second shot. In Washington the percentage of people overdue is even higher.
Nationally, though it’s not an exact count, the CDC estimates 8% of Americans have missed their second shot. That is up from 3% reported in March.
Infectious disease Doctor Adam Brady says that should still be seen as a success. “I don’t think theres cause for concern at all actually it should be celebrated that means 92% of people have gotten a two dose vaccine series on time that’s sort of unprecedented for other vaccines that we have,” said Dr. Brady.
In Washington the latest Department of Health data is from April 6 and says 16.5% of people are overdue for their second shot, 10% are behind by more than a week.
In Clark and Cowlitz counties the percentages are much bigger, with Clark County showing more than 23% of people overdue and Cowlitz County showing 32% overdue.
A spokesperson for Clark County says it’s important to note that the data is several weeks old. Clark County has more than tripled its number of first doses administered since that state report came out, but there’s no new data to indicate what the overdue percentage looks like now.
In Oregon nearly everyone is getting their second shot. The Oregon Health Authority’s online data is up to date, showing only about 5% of people are behind. OHA says for those people its system wouldn’t know if they got a second dose in a different state or if there was a potential data error.
There are a lot of reasons someone might miss getting their second shot, anything from forgetfulness to wanting to avoid side effects. Dr. Brady says you’ll have more immunity with two doses that likely lasts longer.
“The first dose is really just getting the immune system ready the second time that you see something your immune system puts it in memory and it ramps the response that’s why you can get a lot of side effects from the second vaccine, that’s a good thing, that’s your immune system kicking into high gear,” said Dr. Brady.
Health officials say if you got the Pfizer vaccine, your second dose should be three weeks after the first. If you got the Moderna vaccine, your second dose should be four weeks after the first. If that’s not possible, the CDC says you can get your second dose of either shot up to six weeks after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.