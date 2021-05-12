CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 age group

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds Wednesday.
Now, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) says it's done the same and the next step is to hear from the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup which will discuss the data and process, before issuing a memo to the governor.
Once that's approved, OHA says health providers will be notified in the state.
In planning for this, where can you get your child in that age group vaccinated in Oregon?
FOX 12 spoke with Dr. Anne Vestergaard, a local pediatrician who sees patients at the Broadway Medical Clinic in Northeast Portland.
She says she's not anticipating being able to administer this vaccine to 12-15-year-olds at her clinic.
"The big issue with the vaccine being distributed to pediatric offices is it's the Pfizer vaccine, and the Pfizer vaccine has really specific storage demands. And it's the cold storage," Dr. Vestergaard said. "And so, for our clinic for instance, we just don't have the capacity to store vaccines that way."
Dr. Vestergaard believes many clinics will run into the same issue.
Her best advice: head to your local pharmacy.
"For most Americans are going to have a pharmacy within five miles," Dr. Vestergaard said. "Their doctors are not that close, pharmacies are."
CVS Pharmacy announced it will begin scheduling Pfizer vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds soon.
Organizers of the Oregon Convention Center vaccination site told FOX 12 the site is waiting on the approval process from OHA and the Western States Scientific Review to administer vaccines to this age group.
Organizers say there are no plans to postpone the closure of the site on June 19th.
Providence says it's in the planning stages of making the Pfizer vaccine available to kids 12 and up at various clinics as early as next week.
A spokesperson for the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) says it expects to be ready to schedule new appointments for 12 to 15-year-olds soon on its COVID vaccines website.
Under Oregon law, OHSU says parents will need to provide consent for 12 to 14-year-olds.
OHSU also said parents need to be present and accompany their kids in that age group for the vaccination.
