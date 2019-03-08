PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new report says an Oregon child contracted tetanus in 2017, and it was the states first pediatric case in 30 years.
The report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday says the 6-year-old boy, who had never received any vaccines, contracted tetanus from a cut on his forehead while playing outside on a farm.
The report says his family cleaned the wound and stitched it up at home.
Six days later, the child was crying from pain, suffered a clenching jaw and muscle spasms. When the child began having difficulty breathing, his parents called 911 and the child was taken by air ambulance to a tertiary pediatric medical center, according to the report.
At the hospital, the child received a diagnosis of tetanus and required about 8 weeks of inpatient care, followed by rehabilitation care.
While hospitalized the child required a tracheal tube and to be placed on a ventilator as he experienced spasms in his diaphragm and larynx, the report says.
The reports says the child was administered a dose of diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and acellular pertussis vaccine (DTaP).
The reports also says the child remained on a ventilator and a neuromuscular blocker for over a month. He was "cared for in a darkened room with ear plugs and minimal stimulation” because stimulation increased his spasms.
According to the report, the child required 57 days of inpatient acute care, including 47 days in the intensive care unit.
The family reportedly racked up $811,929 in medical bills during the boy's stay. That amount excluded "air transportation, inpatient rehabilitation, and ambulatory follow-up costs."
According to the report, the family declined the second dose of DTaP and any other recommended immunizations.
The CDC report says this is the first pediatric tetanus case in more than 30 years in Oregon.
Tetanus is an acute neuromuscular disease caused by the basterium Clostridium tetani. Bacterial spores found in soil can enter the body through skin disruption. Then the illness presents anywhere from three to 21 days, but usually within eight days.
Usually people need five doses of DTaP starting at 2, 4 and 6 months of age. Then a dose at 15 to 18 months, and a fifth dose at 4 to 6 years old, but booster shots for DTaP are recommended every 10 years through life.
