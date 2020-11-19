CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - It’s normally the biggest travel time of the year, but this Thanksgiving, the CDC is recommending that people stay home for the holiday and only celebrate with the people they live with.
That’s exactly what the Willson family, of Camas, is planning to do.
“It’s not too bad, but the thought of getting sick is not good,” Samantha Willson said.
Instead, Samantha and her dad, Paul, did the next best thing.
“We made two apple pies this year and we dropped one off at Uncle Stan and Aunt Kris’ house, and so they’ll be able to bake that up on Thanksgiving day and enjoy Samantha’s apple pie like usual,” Paul Willson said.
It’s one way to get in the spirit of the season but keep your distance. But not everyone is convinced it’s necessary.
For Rocky Orefice, this Thanksgiving will be just as traditional as ever.
“Same way as always,” Orefice said. “We get together, we enjoy our food and we give thanks for today.”
Orefice said he will be hosting this year.
“There will probably be around 10 [people],” Orefice said. “My family is all here locally, fortunately for us.”
And while AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel will be down this year, plenty of people will still get together. The travel agency last week projected that some 740,000 Oregonians will go somewhere for Thanksgiving.
Those who plan to stay home say it’s a sacrifice now, but well worth it.
Gov. Kate Brown will be celebrating Thanksgiving at home with the First Gentleman, according to a spokeswoman for the governor’s office. Brown’s stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s fiancé will be joining them. The spokeswoman said Brown’s guests live in Oregon and everyone will be socially distanced and wearing masks, except when eating.
