CDC updates school guidance to 3 feet of distancing, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says they're reviewing recommendations now

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The CDC updated K-12 school guidance Friday, recommending on top of masking that students distance three feet, rather than the six feet that was in place.
Gov. Kate Brown said Friday the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority are reviewing this new guidance. The governor says after state guidance is updated, school districts will still need to have a conversation at the local level to update their own plans.
State health leaders would not directly address whether they would get involved if a school district chose to stay with six feet, and so far, it’s apparent some districts are not jumping to make the change.
Portland Public Schools approved a plan with the six feet model Thursday night.
Lake Oswego School District, Beaverton School District, Vancouver Public Schools, and Evergreen Public Schools are waiting for state guidance to officially change.
Other districts like North Clackamas and Salem-Keizer don’t anticipate altering logistics yet.
