CDC vaccine advisers put off decision about use of J&J vaccine until they have more information on rare blood clots

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will continue after vaccine advisers with the CDC put off a vote, saying they need more information about the rare blood clots six women experienced, leaving one dead.
Six women between 18 and 48 years of age experienced this rare type of blood clot. According to the CDC committee's data, they all occurred in white women, one was using estrogen or progesterone, and all six women had a low platelet level condition.
Also from the data, this particular blood clot in someone with a history of low platelets has not been reported after use of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine.
Dr. Amy Hermesch, a high risk OBGYN at OHSU, said if you’ve just gotten the J&J vaccine and are wondering what you can do, pay close attention to your body.
“Just like I tell all of my pregnant patients, anytime you have symptoms like swelling in one leg or the other, chest pain, shortness of breath, or a severe headache, all of these could be symptoms of blood clots and we want you to be seen and evaluated right away,” said Hermesch.
An OHSU spokesperson told FOX 12 they currently have more than 2,145 doses of the J&J vaccine. They are refrigerated and don’t expire for six months.
CDC committee members expect to meet again in the next week or so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.