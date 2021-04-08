CDC warns children may be spreading COVID-19 through youth sports

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - CDC officials said this week children may be spreading COVID-19 through youth sports. They say the case increases are due, in part, to the more contagious variants of the virus.
Ken Stedman, Portland State University biology professor and ‘virus hunter’, told FOX 12 more than a year into the pandemic and with more and more of us getting vaccinated against the virus, it’s easy to let our guards down, especially among children. He said it’s one of the reasons behind what the CDC is warning about.
“Yes, the end is in sight but it’s not here yet,” said Stedman.
There are precautions you can take, but the bottom line is we know there’s no way to eliminate the risk of the virus.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “In areas of substantial or high community transmission, CDC guidance specifically suggests refraining from youth sports that are not outside and cannot be conducted at least six feet apart."
Another factor for the increased cases may be that there is more contact tracing and testing being done.
“When the numbers were sky high, we didn’t have the resources to be able to go and look at these things and now we do,” said Stedman.
Of course, the decision to allow your kids to play sports is personal. Stedman’s 13-year-old daughter plays soccer. It’s a risk he said they’ve weighed, and other families will have to consider, too.
“Is it more important for kids to be undergoing their sports relative to the risk, which is definitely there, of them getting very sick?” Stedman told FOX 12. “Those are risks that we have to try and calculate.”
FOX 12 reached out to Gov. Kate Brown’s office to ask if they’re considering any changes to state guidance. Charles Boyle, the governor’s deputy communications director, said in a statement:
“Science and data are guiding our decision-making during this pandemic, which is why we have proceeded cautiously with the resumption of outdoor contact sports when community case counts have decreased. In Oregon, masks are already required during youth athletic games and events. Indoor youth contact sports also continue to be prohibited due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission. However, especially with cases now increasing across Oregon and the spread of new, more contagious variants, the risk of COVID-19 transmission during youth sports is still very real. The doctors and health experts at the Oregon Health Authority are tracking new developments and the latest research regarding the spread of variants and will assess if additional measures beyond the current protections in place are necessary.”
Stedman said while we’re waiting for kids to be able to get vaccinated, it’s important to surround them with people who've already gotten the shot to minimize the risk.
(1) comment
Coming from the least reputable source next to fake faucci.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.