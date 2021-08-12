Cedar Butte Fire

Cedar Butte Fire (Courtesy: Oregon Department of Forestry)

TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning in the Tillamook State Forest has grown to about 50 acres since it was first reported early Wednesday morning.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says the Cedar Butte Fire, which is burning about 18 miles east of Tillamook and north of Highway 6, is located on forest ground in a unit that completed timber harvest last month.

Favorable conditions overnight helped crews make progress reinforcing fire lines. Thursday, two Type II helicopters and two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) will be working on the fire, as well as over 100 personnel on the ground. Scoopers planes are also being used.

No evacuations have been issued for the Cedar Butte Fire. ODF is asking the public to avoid Cedar Butte Road, including the Cedar Butte Road Bridge over the Wilson River, which is a popular local swimming and diving destination.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

