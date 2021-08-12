TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning in the Tillamook State Forest has grown to about 50 acres since it was first reported early Wednesday morning.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says the Cedar Butte Fire, which is burning about 18 miles east of Tillamook and north of Highway 6, is located on forest ground in a unit that completed timber harvest last month.
Favorable conditions overnight helped crews make progress reinforcing fire lines. Thursday, two Type II helicopters and two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) will be working on the fire, as well as over 100 personnel on the ground. Scoopers planes are also being used.
ALERT: Hagg Lake will be CLOSED today (Thursday 8/12/21) beginning at 8am to support firefighting efforts in the Tillamook State Forest. @ORDeptForestry may require the lake be closed the entire day. pic.twitter.com/aICEkDbrL1— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) August 12, 2021
No evacuations have been issued for the Cedar Butte Fire. ODF is asking the public to avoid Cedar Butte Road, including the Cedar Butte Road Bridge over the Wilson River, which is a popular local swimming and diving destination.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.