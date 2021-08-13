TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters have made good progress on a wildfire that has been burning in the Tillamook State Forest since Wednesday.
As of Friday morning, the Cedar Butte Fire, which is burning about 18 miles east of Tillamook and north of Highway 6, has scorched about 60 acres - up about 10 acres from Thursday. The Oregon Department of Forestry said ground crews were able to start lining the fire with favorable conditions overnight. Containment is estimated at 10 percent.
High temperatures, low relative humidity and a Red Flag Warning in effect Friday will challenge firefighting efforts, according to ODF. Two Type II helicopters will continue to provide aerial support. Ground crews are expected to continue to strengthen fire lines and plumb lines with hose lays in order to prevent the wildfire from spreading into nearby timber.
Scooper planes were assisting crews over the past two days and taking water from Hagg Lake. The lake was closed during this time. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there were no plans Friday to close the lake to support firefighting operations.
UPDATE: At this time (Friday morning), there are no plans to close Hagg Lake to support firefighting operations. Please be aware that this could change at any time if conditions change. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/UmoOhR5izo— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) August 13, 2021
No evacuations have been issued for the Cedar Butte Fire. ODF is asking the public to avoid Cedar Butte Road and traveling beyond Cedar Butte junction with Muesial Creek Road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.