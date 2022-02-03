PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The first day of February marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year! It’s the start of a two week celebration to welcome the year of the Tiger, a year said to bring energy and prosperity to all. Lan Su Chinese Garden in downtown Portland is hosting activities to celebrate the new year, and is inviting the community to join in on the fun!
FOX 12’s Ayo Elise went to the garden the first day of the festivities to learn more about what the next few weeks have in store.
For a schedule of the events and how to attend go to Lan Su Chinese Garden’s website.