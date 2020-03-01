Celebration of life honors transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Family and friends gathered to honor the life of Nikki Kuhnhausen on Sunday.
"We've been on a roller coaster ride. It doesn’t get easier; they say time makes it easier, that hasn’t been true for us," a family member said.
Kuhnhausen was a 17-year-old transgender girl whose body was found in December after her family searched for her for six months.
Investigators say she went on a date with a 25-year-old man who strangled her when he learned she was trans. They say he left her body near Larch Mountain.
Kuhnhausen’s family told FOX 12 that she came out in the sixth grade as Nikki.
At the memorial, Kuhnhausen's sister said she wants to spread as much hope and joy as her sister.
"A few weeks ago, I was at school and thought I should start writing my speech. It took me 3 weeks to get one word on a piece of paper because Nikki, her life, you can’t put her on one piece of paper, she was so much more. All of these words can't begin to express how bright and utterly special she is," she said.
The suspect in Kuhnhausen's murder, David Bogdanov, faces charges of murder in the second degree and malicious harassment, which according to state statute is a hate crime.
