Celebrity chef, volunteers host dinner for Portland-area families in need

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A celebrity chef and several volunteers were at Portland Rescue Mission's Burnside Shelter on Monday providing meals for families in need.
Comcast teamed up with the Sportsman Channel for the event, called “Hunt.Fish.Feed.”
Chef Scott Leysath from “The Sporting Chef” was in the kitchen and the food was supplied by sportsmen and women from all over the country.
Volunteers from Comcast were there to help out.
“We have Comcast employees, family and friends out here today. We’re dicing potatoes and onions, we’re making fruit salad, potato salad, and then venison sloppy joes to serve tonight. So, we've been the chefs and now we're getting ready to prepare and serve the meal as well,” said Rebecca Brown, director of community impact with Comcast.
The Sportsman Channel says it started Hunt.Fish.Feed. in 2007 as a way of encouraging communities to use natural resources to fight hunger.
