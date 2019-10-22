Celebrity Teen Coach Jesse LeBeau inspires students at Scappoose HS

SCAPPOOSSE, OR (KPTV) - Celebrity Teen Coach Jesse LeBeau visited with students at Scappoose High School Tuesday to share his inspirational story and tape part of his show.
He will spend a week visiting schools in the Portland area, sharing his message as part of his Attitude is Everything Tour.
“The things you are dealing with aren’t going to get better if you don’t do something about it, if you don’t ask for help if you don’t find an adult, a teacher, a mentor or a coach, a friend,” LeBeau told students at Scappoose High School Tuesday.
Growing up, LeBeau says he wanted to be a basketball star, but people told him he should pick another sport because of his size; instead, he decided to use his talents on the court to play basketball in college, and ended up in commercials with Hollywood stars.
Now, he is using his past to help inspire teens across the country.
“I could just see that so many kids didn’t have a role model, a mentor, a good mother and father that were still together in their life, like I was really blessed to have so I saw that I could use basketball to connect with these kids to capture their attention and share my story,” LeBeau said.
Students Tuesday said they appreciate the message.
“People told him he wasn’t good enough, or that he was too short,” Amelia Schlosser, a senior, said. “People tell me that I am not strong enough, I’m not there emotionally. I just think of it as I can do what I want to do if he could do what he wanted to do.”
“He talks about how everyone has their insecurities, everybody deals with their own problems, tells how at a very young age and what he is trying to get us to do is, you know, people have their own problems, you need to work through them,” Maxwell White, also a senior, said.
LeBeau Saturday will host a community event at the Blazers Boys and Girls Club from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
