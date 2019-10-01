PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Kids in the Centennial School District are really feeling this cool fall weather because there's no heat.
The ten schools in the district rely on boilers.
The district said they have to have them inspected and looked at every year on Oct. 1 and they fire them up on the 15th.
With the cold weather hitting early, classrooms were left without heat.
The district is working quickly to get the boilers inspected but once they turn them on, they can’t quickly shut them down so they worry classrooms may be too hot if things heat up by the 15th.
The district is asking parents to send their kids dressed in layers as they work through this.
“Our boilers are really old, we haven't passed a bond in this district in years. So, we are trying to keep it going the best we can but it's not just a matter of turning a thermostat down,” Carol Fenstermacher said.
The district hopes to have most of the school boilers inspected by Wednesday.
Two of the school’s boilers are so old they have to go through a more vigorous process before they can be turned on for the year.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.