GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Tuesday, Oct. 13, is the last day to register to vote in Oregon. For those who need help, Multnomah County has opened a pop-up voting service center where staff members are standing by ready to assist.
The Voting Center Express opened Monday morning in Gresham inside the Multnomah County East Building, located at 600 Northeast 8th Street. It will remain open through Nov. 3 - Election Day.
The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday for the voter registration deadline.
Anyone who needs a new ballot to replace a lost or damaged one, can get one at the center. Also, voters with a disability and voters who speak a language other than English can stop by for help.
The county started opening up the pop-up center a few weeks before every election, back in 2018.
Director of Elections Tim Scott told FOX 12 that center has made a difference.
"Anyone who lives east of I-205 - this may be a closer option for you. There's typically about 165- to-175,000 voters that live east of I-205. We just wanted to make sure there was a closer location for people to get service," Scott said.
Here are a few important dates in the countdown to Election Day:
- Voter registration deadline for Oregon - October 13, 2020
- Ballots begin to be mailed to voters - October 14, 2020
- All voters should have received their ballot - October 22, 2020
- Last day to safely return your ballot by mail - October 27, 2020
- Election Day - Ballots due by 8 p.m. - November 3, 2020
Locations for Oregon Drop Boxes will be updated 20 days before the election. For more information, click here.
