ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (KPTV) – A nationwide COVID-19 testing company with three sites in the Portland Metro announced that it's closing for a week a day after FOX 12 reported it's under investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice.

According to the Center for Covid Control, or CCC, the pause in operations is needed to hire additional staff, conduct training and "refocus" on customer service following a dramatic spike in demand for COVID tests. The CCC said over the last few weeks, they've gone from collecting 8,000 tests per day nationwide to more than 80,000 per day. The company said it was one of the first testing centers that didn't require appointments and accepted all walk-in patients and most insurance.

“Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven't been able to meet all our commitments,” said CCC founder and CEO Aleya Siyaj. “We’ve made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations, until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality."

The Oregon DOJ is investigating the company for unfair trade practices after complaints from people like Kelly Fisher, who got tested at a CCC site in Southeast Portland in September 2021, but never got her test results.

The three local CCC sites - one in Northeast Portland, one in Southeast Portland and one in Tigard - aren't listed on the Oregon Health Authority's list of approved COVID-19 testing sites. Oregon’s attorney general said if you go to a pop-up testing site, look out for anything suspicious like charging out-of-pocket fees, not displaying logos or asking for sensitive information. If you think you’ve been scammed by a testing site, file a complaint with the Oregon DOJ or call the attorney general’s hotline.