MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – From Milwaukie to Minnesota, a Central Catholic graduate heard his name called in the sixth round of Saturday’s NFL draft.
Now a Viking, Blake Brandel anchored the Beavers’ offensive line in Corvallis, where also earned a degree in Business Entrepreneurship.
He called himself a “skinny basketball kid” up until about junior year at Central Catholic, where he was part of a back-to-back state title run with the Rams.
Then the Beavers came calling and Brandel answered the bell in 48 consecutive starts, the third most all-time in OSU history.
Last Saturday, it was time for the NFL to come calling.
“It was unbelievable,” Brandel said. “It’s hard to put that moment into words because it’s something that you grow up thinking about. Growing up, it was always a dream, it was never something that was probably going to come true. It was a crazy moment and getting that phone call was something I will remember for the rest of my life.”
Brandel’s new professional life will have a built-in fan base with the Purple People Eaters, as extended family have been feeling Minnesota for years.
“My grandma on my dad’s side, she is actually originally from Minnesota, so I know they are all Vikings fans over there, which is pretty cool,” Brandel said.
From the Civil War to pro teammates, Oregon’s Troy Dye was a fourth round pick by the Vikings.
“I know Troy is super competitive,” Brandel said. “He was always on the other side of the ball when we had the Civil War. He’s a guy that loves to talk and everything. I think he’s a guy you hate to play against, and you love to have him on your team because you know he’s trying to get in other guys’ heads and he plays the game the right way, so we were once enemies, but now it’s cool to say that guy is my teammate.”
Sandwiched in between Brandel getting drafted, OSU quarterback Jake Luton went to Jacksonville and Isaiah Hodgins got a shot with Buffalo.
“You get to school and it’s like, let’s try to go out and win some games and let stuff happen along the way,” Brandel said. “What’s really cool is I know how hard those guys have worked as well. They’re super deserving and all of these seniors that are able to sign with teams and get their shot, every guy deserves every last bit of that, because we worked so hard as a unit and also as individuals so it’s a pretty cool deal.”
Brandel says he plans to stash his cash when he gets to Minnesota.
“Not buying anything, man,” Brandel said. “I am saving up. I am going to hold on to that money for as long as I can.”
