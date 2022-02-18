CHEHALIS, Wash. (KPTV) - A Centralia police officer is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head and back before police shot and killed a child rape suspect.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, it all started about 10:15 a.m. Friday when detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department were in Chehalis trying to arrest a 32-year-old man for rape of a child in the second degree. When they found the suspect on NE Adams Avenue, the suspect reportedly appeared to reach for a weapon. One of the deputies shot at the suspect, who then fled on foot.
Area law enforcement agencies responded to assist, and a K9 eventually located the suspect on Alfred Street in Chehalis about 12:15 p.m. While trying to detain the suspect, a Centralia police officer was stabbed in the head and back, the sheriff's office said.
Centralia officers shot and killed the suspect.
The injured officer was taken to a hospital for surgery and is in stable condition.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is the primary investigating agency for the independent investigation, but the Chehalis Police Department, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol are assisting. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 748-9286.
Police did not provide any additional information.