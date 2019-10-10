PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The CEO of Portland-based Mercy Corps announced his resignation Thursday, following a report that detailed the alleged mishandling of sexual abuse allegations.
The Oregonian released a story this week involving the daughter of Mercy Corps’ co-founder Ellsworth Culver, who said her father had sexually abused her for years and was allowed to remain in a top position with the organization.
Culver died in 2005. His daughter said she reported the abuse to Mercy Corps in the 1990s and again in 2018.
"The Mercy Corps Board has initiated an independent, external review to examine the organization's handling of Ms. Humphrey's report to the Mercy Corps integrity hotline in 2018. That review will also examine Mercy Corps' safeguarding policies and leadership accountability,” according to a statement from Mercy Corps.
On Thursday, CEO Neal Keny-Guyer announced his resignation. That followed the resignations of Barnes Ellis, corporate secretary and senior legal counsel, and Robert Newell, a member of the Mercy Corps board of directors.
Keny-Guyer immediately relinquished his responsibilities and a search will be launched for find a new CEO.
"The Mercy Corps Board today heard global Mercy Corps employees' demands for accountability and responsibility after it was revealed this week that the daughter of co-founder Ellsworth Culver brought details of sexual abuse perpetrated by him to the attention of Mercy Corps in the early 1990s and again in 2018,” according to a statement.
The full Oregonian report can be found at https://projects.oregonlive.com/no-mercy/
Keny-Guyer’s resignation letter is at this link.
