Certified deaf interpreters in Oregon help in fight against COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Certified deaf interpreters have become familiar faces during Oregon press conferences amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’re lucky here, in Oregon, that they’re using interpreters more times than when this initially started,” said Chad Ludwig, Director of the Research and Resource Center with Deaf Communities at Western Oregon University.
Ludwig is also a deaf sign language interpreter.
“There is a hearing interpreter sitting in the audience, and so the hearing interpreter hears the information from the mayor or the governor or those various officials and interprets it and puts it into sign language for the deaf interpreter, and the deaf interpreter puts that language together with cultural content, with vocabulary, with a deaf perspective, to use the best and most appropriate language,” Ludwig said through a hearing interpreter.
Ludwig said while television usually has closed captioning, it’s not always 100% perfect.
He also said American Sign Language is the primary language for thousands of Oregonians who are deaf or hard of hearing, while English is their second language.
“If you have an interpreter there, then individuals are able to get direct communication and it minimizes the effects of misunderstanding,” said Ludwig.
Colleen Thayer is also a Certified Deaf Interpreter.
“I just want to make sure the community is not overlooked,” Thayer said.
Thayer said she knows how vital her latest assignments have been.
“Honestly, I kind of feel a little out of my comfort zone,” Thayer said. “It’s really a whole different level of work here.”
Ludwig agrees the job is demanding but said they’re critical to getting out potentially life-saving messages.
“If there’s no interpreter there, than the community depends on each other for information and that will increase their misunderstandings,” he said. “It will increase the spread of misinformation.”
“It will be information that is not necessarily based on fact,” Ludwig continued. “It could increase ultimately the spread of COVID-19 within the community because they do not have access to information that they need and we want to prevent that from happening.”
Interpreters don’t wear face masks while translating. Ludwig said that’s because ASL isn’t only communicating with your hands. He said they use gestures as well, like facial expressions.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
