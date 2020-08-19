PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters are asking for help after responding to a 2-alarm commercial fire in southwest Portland early Wednesday morning.
At 2:44 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life, located at 2317 Southwest Vermont Street.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found fire coming from the back of the building. Once crews were inside the building, they found fire in the second floor attic space.
PF&R said it took crews about 20 minutes to get the main part of the fire under control. Firefighters chased the fire up into difficult to reach attic spaces for well over an hour before declaring the entire fire to be under control.
This is the other side of the building that caught fire this morning in SW Portland. @PDXFire had to break through the roof to reach the fire in the attic. Investigators on scene now. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/wDNPvxckhi— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 19, 2020
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Investigators said they had an earlier fire at this same location on Aug. 14; that fire was determined to be due to an electrical malfunction in an upstairs office area.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this fire. Investigators said the building was boarded up and clearly vacant thus, susceptible to criminal activity. Anyone with information is asked to contract the PF&R tip line at 503-823-4636.
