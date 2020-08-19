PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a commercial fire in southwest Portland early Wednesday morning.
At 2:44 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life, located at 2317 Southwest Vermont Street.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found fire coming from the back of the building. Once crews were inside the building, they found fire in the second floor attic space.
PF&R said it took crews about 20 minutes to get the main part of the fire under control.
This is the other side of the building that caught fire this morning in SW Portland. @PDXFire had to break through the roof to reach the fire in the attic. Investigators on scene now. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/wDNPvxckhi— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 19, 2020
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
