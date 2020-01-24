Chain of kindness: PPB school resource officer, automotive shop help Madison High senior

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A senior at Madison High School has his car fixed, all thanks to a Portland police school resource officer and an automotive shop that went above and beyond to help him.
"The feeling I have right now, I just can't even put into words," Jamari West, a senior at Madison High School, said.
It's an act of kindness West won't soon forget. It all started from a connection he made with Portland Police School Resource Officer Carlos Ibarra.
"From the first time I stepped foot in Madison High School, he was a student that always came up to me and greeted me in the mornings," Ibarra said.
Officer Ibarra says West is a standout at the high school, working two jobs, maintaining good grades, and doing all that while staying positive.
West feels his connection with Officer Ibarra is special.
"We kind of clicked like just like that," West said. "You know, he just by him talking to me he knew I didn't have the same mindset as a lot of kids who were 16, 17," West said.
Now that West is poised to graduate this year, Officer Ibarra says he couldn't let him go without a proper sendoff, and a plan to help West.
"I didn't want him to leave Madison High School without knowing that we're watching and that his great work and excellent attitude is noticed by others," Ibarra said.
West's car had a problem with its emissions.
"The problem I was having was the check engine light came on on the dash," West said. "It got to the point to where' you know' I was like' I'm done trying to fix it because cars can take a lot of time and take a lot of money out of your pocket for sure."
Officer Ibarra worked with staff to arrange for the car to be fixed at Hal Jones Automotive in northeast Portland.
Officer Ibarra met West at the shop at he dropped his car off and then drove him to school. Before school was over, West's car was ready for pickup.
Officer Ibarra says he and other staff were planning to cover the costs for West's repairs, but then they learned the shop decided to do the work for free.
"It was very touching and I thought that it was really great especially the resource officer dropping him off, picking him up," Hal Jones Automotive Owner Matthew Joy said. "The idea of what they were doing we really liked and we have the resources and we had the time at the moment so just really enjoyed helping out with it."
So, how does Jamari West feel about all of this?
"It's not that I never thought it would happen but just the fact that it did it makes me feel better as a person," West said. "You know, and lets me know that I'm doing the right thing and detective Ibarra always tell me, just don't let this world change you."
West says he's going to continue driving the car. Once he graduates, he says he's going to attend Concordia University to study psychology.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
