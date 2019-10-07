OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - During a cardiac emergency, every second counts.
Local survivors had the chance to meet the rescuers who stepped up, when their lives were on the line.
Clackamas Fire District One held it's eighth "Chain Of Survival Celebration" in Oregon City Monday morning.
The event honored 13 cardiac arrest survivors while recognizing all the people involved in saving their lives.
The phrase "Chain of Survival" describes the series of events when a person undergoes sudden cardiac arrest.
And in the race against time, it takes everyone playing their part from the person recognizing the emergency and calling 911 to the first responders to the doctors at the hospital.
An example of this chain in action, was caught on camera last year inside the Clackamas Town Center.
Kaylob Harmon and Jessie Siefer were taking baby Audrey to get some newborn photos taken when Audrey stopped breathing.
Jessie called 911 while several people tried to help then deputies arrived and performed CPR.
Soon after, paramedics got there and together they saved Audrey and sent her to a hospital and at the event Monday her mother was able to thank all those who saved her little girl's life.
“It couldn't have happened in a better place, if it had to have happened. If I was home alone, it could have been a much different story,” Siefer said. ”Having them all together was a bit overwhelming, but it was great! these kind of events are amazing."
Baby Audrey just celebrated her first birthday and the deputies reunited with her for that too.
Meanwhile, 12 others also met with their lifesavers to say thanks for helping, when they needed it most.
