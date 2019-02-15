WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – All southbound lanes on Interstate 5 near the Woodburn Interchange were closed Friday evening after a multi-vehicle crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
Oregon State Police say there was a semi-trailer crash earlier in the day at the interchange that had traffic in a stop-and-go situation.
Then, a chain-reaction crash involving five cars started, either rear-ending each other or getting hit by other cars.
Troopers say six people were hospitalized with unknown injuries, and one needed to be life-flighted.
All southbound lanes on the road reopened to traffic around 5:45 p.m.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes, such as Oregon Route 99E.
