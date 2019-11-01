PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Dogs may be man's best friend, but they don't always behave the way owners would like them to. When home training and obedience school doesn't work, an animal behaviorist can step in and help train even the wildest pups.
Angela Willner thought she was every dog's best friend. She has rescued and fostered many dogs over the years.
An Australian Shepherd mix named Daisy Grey is her latest rescue.
"She put holes in dry wall, she would chew herself to the bone," Willner told FOX 12.
Willner says Daisy Grey came from an abusive home. She is also deaf - which Willner says was caused by trauma.
"She would obsessively stare at a corner, a reflection of light, a wall, and run to another corner full-bore, barking and yipping," Willner said.
Willner sent Daisy Grey to obedience training, but things did not get better.
"She'd cower, she'd hide under furniture. She would growl and bar her teeth," said Willner. "She would bark if you tried to reach over to touch her."
After four years and three different dog trainers, a trainer recommended she put Daisy Grey down. That was two years ago and Willner was about to give up.
Fortunately, Willner heard about Dr. Chris Pachel and the Animal Behavior Clinic in southeast Portland.
Dr. Pachel is both a veterinarian and an animal behaviorist.
"My patients don't sign up for therapy. No one's waking up thinking, 'you know what, I can create some more functional behavior patterns for myself,'" said Dr. Pachel.
Like humans, some animals have trouble coping with the world.
"These are animals that have fear, anxiety, stress, worry," Dr. Pachel said.
Two years ago, Dr. Pachel and Daisy Grey met for the first time.
Dr. Pachel taught Willner how to read Daisy Grey's emotions.
"When we first saw her, she had a certain amount of fear and anxiety, and showed some compulsive disorders. And when she was overstimulated by her environment, she had some nonfunctional and potentially dangerous behavior patterns," Dr. Pachel told FOX 12.
What Willner had interpreted first as aggression, she now realized was fear.
Daisy Grey needed to learn coping skills - and so did Willner.
"Oh I had to learn a lot, probably a lot more than she did," said Willner. "I had to learn to read her body language to fully understand her perspective, to fully recognize how much in the world she was afraid of."
Since Daisy Grey is deaf, Willner learned to communicate with her through hand and touch training. For example, pointing at her nose creates eye contact.
There are relaxation techniques too - breathing and mindfulness on Daisy Grey's own little yoga-like mat.
"We're actually teaching them to pause, slow down, and not react to every little thing they encounter in their world," said Dr. Pachel. "We're actually teaching them more effective ways of processing information."
Two years ago, Willner says she didn't know if she could keep Daisy Grey safely in her home. Now, she says the two of them have a happy, calm and peaceful life.
Dr. Pachel says there is just a very tiny percentage of dogs he hasn't been able to help. He also works with cats and other animals as well.
