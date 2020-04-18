PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Be the light at night and celebrating champions by morning.
Put a ring on it, Central Catholic but from a good, safe and social distance.
“When Governor Brown shut schools down for the rest of the year, we had to re-adjust,” said Central Catholic Head Coach Steve Pyne.
He wanted to find a way to still celebrate his player and support staff and those 33 kids from the class of 2020.
“We are going to go out, we are going to split up, we have nine coaches heading out all over the city to deliver rings to our kids,” Pyne said.
Disperse and distribute.
“It’s exciting. It will be fun to see the kids. We haven’t seen them in 30-Plus days,” he said.
Check your ring app and collect your title ring.
“They’ll have something that’s, something they can keep for the rest of their lives that says, we’re state champs!” he said.
Fox 12 tagged along with assistant coach John Guthrie.
“It’s definitely going to be a morale booster, Guthrie said. “I think everybody has been excited and looking forward to this date for a long time. Party or not party.”
