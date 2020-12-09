(KPTV) - Oregon hit another sad milestone Tuesday when the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,341 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths - a new record death count for the state.
While Dr. Jennifer Vines, the Multnomah County Health Officer, said people with underlying conditions may not be more likely to get the virus, they are more likely to suffer its more serious effects when they get COVID-19.
“These are real people, people who live in our region and that’s what we see when we look at who gets hospitalized and who’s more likely to be hospitalized," Vines said.
Twenty six of the 36 reported deaths Tuesday were people with underlying conditions.
“Age is the biggest risk factor for death from COVID-19. As people get older, they’re more likely to get conditions diagnosed," Vines said. “I haven’t done an exact analysis of how many deaths have been associated with underlying conditions. I can say just my eyeballing scan? The majority.”
So, what is classified as an underlying condition? And how much more likely is someone going to be hospitalized with COVID because of one?
“We see people with cardiovascular disease as being 5 times as likely to be hospitalized. That’s diseased blood vessels, your heart. We see chronic liver disease as being put at 4 times at risk for hospitalization. Obesity, just carrying extra weight on your frame, about 2.5 times increased risk, same for people who are current or past smokers," Vines said.
These are all conditions Vines said they're seeing in their local COVID-19 data.
“I’m sad to say that a lot of the conditions I rattled off are relatively common, especially in our Black, Indigenous and Communities of Color who have had fewer chances to be healthy and who suffer from these chronic conditions," Vines said.
Vines said the best thing people with these conditions can do is stay as healthy as they can.
“They want to take care of their health, get regular physical activity, stay in touch with their health care providers to make sure any conditions they *do have are well managed," Vines said.
She also had some advice for people who think they're immune because they don't have underlying conditions.
“Chances are you have someone in your life with one of these underlying conditions," Vines said. “Those are reasons for all of us to be minimizing our socializing and when we do socialize, taking careful precautions to avoid spreading this virus to people who are going to suffer some of the more severe consequences.”
As far as a vaccine goes, Vines said it's unclear where people with underlying conditions fall on the priority list.
