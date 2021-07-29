Change of course for Portland when it comes to requiring employees to be vaccinated

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pretty dramatic change of course for the city of Portland when it comes to requiring employees to be vaccinated. The city is now working on a plan to require employees to either show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly for COVID-19.
This is similar to a policy announced this week in New York City. Not a vaccine requirement, per se, because it does offer employees another option.
Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the city said requiring employees to be vaccinated would go against the city’s core values, but in a statement Thursday morning Mayor Ted Wheeler said he is called to do whatever he can to keep the community as a safe as possible.
With that in mind, he is directing the Office of Management and Finance to develop a plan that requires all city employees to show one-time proof of vaccination or take weekly COVID-19 tests. The city employs more than 7,300 people.
The mayor said this decision wasn’t made lightly. Once a plan is fully developed, it will be brought to the city council for approval.
(2) comments
I think ALL the liberal democrat so-called leaders in Portland are WAAAYY overstepping their legal abilities. Where are the attorneys to look at this?
Do what you can to keep the city safe?....We The People have some suggestions for you Ted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.