PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Changes are coming in the city of Portland for short-term renters.
After months of back and forth, the city announced an agreement with the company Airbnb.
A 2018 audit showed eighty percent of short-term rentals operate illegally in Portland.
The deal struck between the city and Airbnb tries to change that.
Airbnb agreed to partner with the city to get renters registered.
Starting later this year, it will launch an online registration system that requires new hosts to share information with the city.
The company will also require current hosts to consent to allowing their data to be shared with the city.
That includes the person listing the property, the rental location, the number of rooms and guests advertised, and description.
We spoke with two of the founders of Host2Host, a trade organization, representing the homesharing host community here in Portland.
They told FOX 12 a lot of people don't know all the rules to renting but this new system should help change that.
“The city had no way of knowing who was hosting or not, so and until the relationship they have worked out with Airbnb, there was no way for them really to enforce the requirements,” Rob Hertert, Co-founder of Host2Host said.
“I think for the most part we all think it's a good thing, but it's not just Airbnb either. There's Expedia, TripAdvisor, some of the other platforms too that we would like to see all operating under this new structure. I imagine it will happen,” Co-founder of Host2Host Debi Hertert said.
Airbnb will launch its online registration system on Nov. 1st.
Hosts that don't consent to having their data shared will be removed from Airbnb starting Jan. 1.
We have more information about short term rentals, including how to make them legal in the city here.
