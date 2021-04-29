PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Changing restrictions are one of many challenges Oregon’s restaurant and hospitality businesses are facing at his point in the pandemic.
FOX 12 spoke with the executive director of the Oregon Hospitality Foundation about the impacts to that industry and what they’re doing to help. Wendy Popkin says the number one thing hospitality industry employers are doing right now is to make sure all workers are safe and making sure everyone is trained in safety precautions.
She says the biggest overall challenge continues to be uncertainty, not knowing what’s to come with changing restrictions. She also says the entire supply chain is impacted, including people you might not think of like farmers and delivery drivers. Popkin says it’s hard to find and keep employees in such an uncertain environment. The industry lost about 40% of jobs last year.
“A lot of folks are going into senior care for example, chefs able to create wonderful meals for those in care centers, people in sales and marketing who have wonderful personalities and can connect with those residents and their families, this is a lot more certain than I know our industry is right now," said Popkin.
As far as solutions, Popkin says any incentive employers can offer, like bonuses, are a good thing right now. With many of these jobs getting in the door is easy but requires some training. The Hospitality Foundation is helping with that, including a COVID specific training for safety and service.
“We’re offering people who have no experience in the industry the ability to really get in the front door and learn quickly and advance quickly," said Popkin.
She says the rest of us can support these businesses by purchasing restaurant gift cards and making hotel reservations. The Hospitality Foundation is even giving away some gift certificates right now. For those interested in the work their doing, click here.
