PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Charges have been dismissed for a man who was arrested in a southeast Portland murder investigation.
A grand jury returned a not true bill in the case involving 23-year-old Dario Papa-Vincente on Jan. 8.
Papa-Vincente was arrested in December 2020 on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Noah Terry.
Terry was shot in October 2020 near Southeast 48th Avenue and Division Street. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and later died.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Terry’s death was a homicide by gunshot.
Police did not release information on what led to the arrest of Papa-Vincente in December.
The district attorney’s office reported Friday that a grand jury will issue a not true bill when it finds insufficient evidence to indict a person with a crime.
“Under Oregon law, when an indictment endorsed ‘not a true bill’ has been filed with the clerk of the court, the effect is to dismiss the charge, and the charge cannot be again submitted to or inquired of by the grand jury unless the court so orders,” according to the DA’s office.
Papa-Vincente was released from custody Jan. 8, according to the Multnomah County Jail website.
No further details were released about this case.
