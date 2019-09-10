Charges dismissed in deadly Damascus shooting involving father, son

DAMASCUS, OR (KPTV) – Charges were dismissed in the case of a deadly Damascus shooting involving a father and son.
William Paul Fuller, 69, of Damascus, shot his son, Jason Fuller, 35, on Sept. 1 during a confrontation near Southeast Eastmont Drive and Southeast Shady Lane, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
“We don’t understand how anybody could murder anyone, but especially your own son. That’s your blood. It just doesn’t make any sense,” said neighbor Erica Wiley.
Deputies, Oregon State Police, and Sandy police officers responded to William Fuller’s home just after 10 p.m. and attempted first-aid and CPR on Jason Fuller, but their efforts were not successful, according to the sheriff’s office.
“He was really nice,” Wiley said of Jason Fuller. “He loved his animals. He had some dogs – just a really sweet guy.”
William Fuller was detained after the incident and several firearms were seized.
Homicide detectives and the Clackamas County Deputy Medical Examiner processed the scene and gathered information and evidence, continuing the investigation through the following morning.
William Fuller was arrested and transported to the Clackamas County Jail on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
A grand jury did not issue an indictment in the case. The district attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss the charges and a judge signed off on the dismissal Sept. 9.
Deputies say they found some other witnesses inside the home immediately after the shooting, along with William Fuller, who they described as being cooperative at the time of his arrest.
But some of those who have lived near him for years say he wasn’t a very nice guy.
“He was very nasty and always in a bad mood,” Wiley said. “It was definitely the flip side of his son.”
Neighbor Dennis Holder said, “I’d see him sometimes drive by and leave and rolled back in. But he never kind of waved or anything like that, he just kind of went on by.”
A broken gate sits at the end of the Fullers’ driveway, which is filled with an odd array of old cars and barbells.
FOX 12 knocked on the family’s door after the shooting to ask about what happened, but there was no answer.
A woman who identified herself as the victim’s mother later said on the phone she had no comment.
Neighbors, however, say the middle-aged victim and his father were known to get into disputes.
“The dad and the mom left. When the dad was here, they got in fights and everything,” Wiley said.
But they never thought it would end like this.
“It’s tragic. You know, I can’t imagine a reason to take out your own son,” said Holder.
No further information was released by the district attorney's office regarding the dismissal of the charges in this case.
This story was updated from its initial posting on Sept. 3 to reflect the charges being dismissed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
