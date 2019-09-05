PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Charges have been dropped for two people accused of assaulting a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in southeast Portland.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office reported Thursday that a grand jury returned a not true bill in the case involving 22-year-old Leopold Hauser and 23-year-old Adebisi Okuneye.
Hauser and Okuneye were arrested last month on third-degree assault charges.
Because the grand jury returned a not true bill, under Oregon law, the court dismissed the previously filed charges against them.
Luke Lenzner told FOX 12 that he was with his wife when he was attacked outside a taproom on the 3300 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. Lenzner said the attackers were upset about his hat, so they surrounded him and punched him.
RELATED: Man says he was assaulted outside Portland bar for wearing 'MAGA' hat
Hauser and Okuneye were located by officers a few blocks away after Lenzner provided their license plate number.
A probable cause affidavit states Lenzner's wife told him to wear the "Make America Great Again" hat throughout the night "so she can see how people treat him." She said they walked to multiple bars in Portland, according to court documents.
Okuneye said Lenzner came out of the bar, used an expletive and said, "B****, do you like my hat," according to a probable cause affidavit.
Hauser stated that he disagreed with the political statement of the hat and his group was "mean mugging" Lenzner, when Lenzner asked if they liked his hat.
In security footage, Lenzner can be seen pointing to his hat and saying something as he left.
A probable cause affidavit states Lenzner told police when Okuneye would not back away, he pushed her back to create distance. Lenzner confirmed to police that he pushed Okuneye, according to court documents. He also reported that after doing so, Hauser punched him in the face with a closed fist unexpectedly.
A probable cause affidavit states Hauser told officers he didn’t know how Lenzner got a bloodied nose, saying, “Arms were flying everywhere.”
Lenzner’s wife reported both Okuneye and Hauser punched her husband.
Lenzner told police that he then backed up and took a “fighting stance” to defend himself, according to court documents.
The grand jury that reviewed this case, which was comprised of seven Multnomah County community members, was selected by Multnomah County’s Criminal Court. This is a process set by Oregon’s Constitution, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
“The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office does not prosecute individuals based on their ideologies or affiliations with political or non-political organizations. The District Attorney’s Office will initiate a criminal case following a review of all available evidence and whenever legally and ethically appropriate, pursuant to state law,” according to a statement from the office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
