GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing charges including DUII and manslaughter for a two-vehicle deadly crash in Gresham, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Emergency crews responded to Southeast 182nd Avenue and Division Street at 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators said Stephen Morris Cain II, 39, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado east on Division Street in the left lane, when his pickup collided with a 2002 Dodge Neon in the westbound left lane.
The driver of the Dodge, 27-year-old Dakoda Garren, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Garren’s car was taken to the hospital by ambulance. A condition update was not available for the passenger.
Cain’s blood-alcohol content was .08%, according to the district attorney’s office.
Investigators with the Gresham Police Department said skid evidence at the scene showed the truck driven by Cain was traveling around 66 mph at the time of the crash.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of second-degree manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, third-degree assault, reckless driving and DUII against Cain. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on remained there Monday.
