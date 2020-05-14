TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - All lanes of Interstate 84 were shut down Thursday due to police activity involving a homicide suspect out of Washington.
Troopers were pursuing the suspect westbound on the highway near Hood River at 10:30 a.m. During the chase, the suspect fired multiple shots at police, according to investigators.
A PIT maneuver was used to stop the suspect's vehicle near Troutdale.
I-84 was closed in both directions by 10:45 a.m.
By 12:45 p.m., ODOT reported that the highway would be closed between Troutdale and Cascade Locks for another six to eight hours. Travelers were advised to avoid the area.
According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department in Washington, the suspect is 26-year-old Grayson Morris. Police in Ritzville, Washington were searching for Morris, who was identified as an armed and dangerous homicide suspect.
Deputies said Morris was detained on I-84 near Troutdale after gunfire was exchanged between Morris and law enforcement.
Morris was injured, but an update on his condition was not available. Oregon State Police reported the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.
There was no word if any law enforcement officers were hurt.
Multnomah County deputies said there is no threat to the public, but there are crime scenes at multiple locations in connection with this ongoing investigation.
Any witnesses or anyone whose vehicle was damaged is asked to contact the tip line at 503-988-0560.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Oh gosh..someone must have tried to illegally go to Multnomah Falls, and the governor authorized the use of lethal force.
yep
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.