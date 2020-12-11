BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Santa is making time in his busy schedule to talk with children and help a good cause this weekend.
Zoom calls with Santa can be arranged Saturday and Sunday as a part of a fundraiser for Indigo Rescue, which nurtures and adopts out pets who don’t thrive in typical shelters.
Santa will be available to chat with children for 5-minute calls for a $15 donation to Indigo Rescue.
Anyone interested can call 503-626-7222 to schedule time with Santa, who will be reminded of a child's name, any family pets’ names and anything else Santa should know during the Zoom call.
Learn more about Indigo Rescue here.
