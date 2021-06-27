Chauncey Billups named next head coach of the Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers have their next head coach.
The team announced former NBA player Chauncey Billups as the new coach on Sunday evening. Billups is a former NBA champion and five-time All-Star as a player. He is the 15th head coach in Trail Blazers history.
“Chauncey is a proven leader with an elite basketball IQ that has won everywhere he has been,” Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said in a statement. “He is prepared for the challenge of developing the championship habits and strategic approach we need to achieve the expectations and goals for our franchise.”
The Trail Blazers said they conducted a thorough and equitable search for a head coach after the team parted ways with former head coach Terry Stotts.
Billups joins the Trail Blazers after spending the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers.
"I'm very excited and humbled to be the next coach of the Trail Blazers," Billups said in a statement. "Portland is a special place and a unique franchise. As a player I always loved playing here because the passion and knowledge of the fans brought out the very best in me as a competitor. Now I'm looking forward to being on the other side of that energy and engaging with the Portland community on a whole other level.”
