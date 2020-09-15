Cheetahs, cougars, lions and tigers evacuated from sanctuary in Beachie Creek fire zone

SCOTTS MILLS, OR (KPTV) - More than a dozen big cats were evacuated from the Beachie Creek fire zone and taken to Wildlife Safari in Douglas County.
WildCat Ridge Sanctuary in Scotts Mills reported that the wildfire got within two miles of their property.
The entire sanctuary of 70 wildcats was evacuated over two days. The big cats – including five cougars, five tigers, two cheetahs and two lions – were taken in by Wildlife Safari and arrived at that park Sept. 11.
The smaller cats are being housed in a donated barn in a safe zone, according to WildCat Ridge Sanctuary.
According to the WildCat Ridge Sanctuary website, “The staff at Wildlife Safari opened their hearts and arms to our precious big cats and are housing them while our keepers take shifts to care for them. This experience has been something I would never wish on anyone but seeing the love and support that we’ve been flooded with is extraordinary and we are forever grateful.”
WildCat Ridge Sanctuary has a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs to house the smaller cats and to provide food for all the animals.
