Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak 100 percent contained; Level 3 evacuations lifted

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire is 100 percent contained after burning through an estimated 875 acres, fire authorities said on Monday.
Fire crews over the weekend saw success while fighting the fire, reporting 75 percent contained on Sunday as crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry focused on finding hot spots within reduced Level 3 evacuation zones.
All Level 3 evacuations have been lifted in connection with the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire, though residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and prepared to leave if conditions change.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue will continue to mop up hot spots throughout the week, warning residents of possible smoldering stumps and vegetation near their homes. Residents are encouraged to follow the following tips:
Portland General Electric crews have restored power to the area. Residents can report power problems online here or by calling 503-464-7777.
Investigators have been conducting witness interviews and examining material evidence, according to TVF&R, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Air quality in the region remains unhealthy and people are encouraged to stay indoors if possible.
