WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- The Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire is now 75 percent contained on Saturday afternoon, according to Tualatin Fire and Rescue. A revised estimate the burn area at 875 acres.
Firefighters are working with crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry and are focusing on finding hot spots within the reduced Level 3 zones.
Incident commanders have evaluated the process of firefighters and determined that most Level 3 zones can be significantly decreased to a Level 2, according to TVF&R. Power still has not been restored to the area.
Due to the change in evacuation levels, most residents will be allowed to return home. They are asked to be aware of firefighters working in the area and remind those living inside a Level 2 area to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice as fire conditions can change at a moment’s notice.
An interactive map of evacuation levels can be found here.
Current smoke conditions can be viewed here.
