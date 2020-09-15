WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An improperly extinguished campfire sparked the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire, which burned through an estimated 875 acres and forced families to evacuate from their homes, according to investigators.
Fire officials on Tuesday said the campfire was on private property near the 20000 block of Neugebauer Lane.
"As a result of dry fuels, low humidity, high winds as well as steep and rugged terrain, the fire spread very quickly and proved very challenging to fight," according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters on Monday said the fire had been 100 percent contained, with fire crews over the weekend focusing on hot spots within reduced Level 3 evacuation zones. Firefighters earlier said they were able to protect threatened homes, but confirmed that at least three barns were burned in the blaze. An audit is being done in the area to verify the number of outbuildings impacted by fire.
Though the fire is considered to be contained, residents are urged to remain vigilant and asked to call 911 to report any spot fires. Level 2 evacuations remain in place, as conditions can change quickly, according to fire officials. See current evacuation levels by location online here.
Firefighters will remain in the area to mop up hot spots and monitor for flare ups. They warn that residents in the area may notice smoldering stumps for weeks or months. Residents are encouraged to:
- Check ground for hot spots on their property.
- Create a defensible space around your home and outbuildings. See tips at https://www.tvfr.com/192/Wildfire.
- Wet down areas adjacent structures and landscape.
- Maintain access for firefighters working in the area.
- Contact 911 if any active fire is burning or any danger is perceived.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I wonder how they figured that out. It seems to me that a campfire would have been obliterated in the inferno....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.