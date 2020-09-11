WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning near Newberg has now reached 70% containment.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue provided an update on the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire on Friday.
The fire has burned 875 acres, which was unchanged between Thursday and Friday.
Firefighters reported making progress Thursday, when the fire was 50% contained, and that progress continued Friday.
“Water drops provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) on Thursday, September 10, were instrumental in the fire fight in difficult areas with steep terrain that is hard to reach for ground crews,” according to TVF&R.
Earlier in the week, firefighters said the fire was threatening homes and required Level 3 evacuation orders – go now – for around 150 people. On Thursday and Friday, firefighters said some people are being allowed to return to their homes, while others remain in the Level 3 zone.
An updated map of the evacuation zone is available at this link.
Firefighters said they have been able to protect all of the threatened homes, but three barns have burned.
Even though some people can return home, firefighters stress that it’s important for people to be prepared to leave again if fire conditions change.
Investigators have been conducting witness interviews and examining material evidence, according to TVF&R, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.